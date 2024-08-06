Spicy Thai chicken kabobs

4
30
40
Juicy marinated chicken, paired with fresh onions and an array of seasonal vegetables, grilled to perfection.
Keep the screen of your device on
1/2 cup Creamy Peanut Butter
1/2 cup Soy Sauce
1/4 cup Brown Sugar (Firmly Packed)
1 tbsp Lime Zest
1 tsp Dried Crushed Red Pepper
1 1/2 pounds Chicken Breast (1 Inch Pieces)
8 (12 inch) sticks Skewers
1 bunch Green Onions (2 Inch Pieces)
1 Large Red Bell Pepper (1 Inch Pieces)
1 Large Yellow Bell Pepper (1 Inch Pieces)
32 Snow Peas
16 Basil Leaves
Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood
Follow WISH-TV on Facebook