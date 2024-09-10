Sullivan's Steakhouse Guinness and filet mignon chili Recipe by John Stanley, Sullivan's Steakhouse Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

A delicious and hardy chili from one of Indiana's local favorite restaurants, Sullivan's Steakhouse.

Ingredients 5 lbs Filet Mignon Trim (Cut into 1/4" pieces)

1 cup Unsalted Butter

2 cup Onions Diced (Cut into 1/4" pieces)

1 cup Red Pepper Diced (Cut into 1/4" pieces)

4 oz Guinness Stout

1/4 cup Flour

2 cup Tomatoes Diced (Cut into 1/4" pieces)

1/4 cup Tomato Paste

4 cup Au Jus

1 cup Black Beans (cooked)

1 cup Kidney Beans (cooked)

1/2 cup Chili Powder

2 teaspoon Brown Sugar

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

2 teaspoon White Pepper

1 teaspoon Ground Cumin

2 cup White Cheddar Cheese

1/2 ounce Sour Cream

French Baguette

Directions Heat 1/2 cup of butter in a large sauce pot over medium-high heat until very hot.

Add diced filet and cook until seared and browned around edges.

Remove the meat and set aside.

Add the diced onions and red peppers to the pot, cook until soft, about 3 mins.

Add the meat back to the pot.

Add the Guinness and let boil for 1 min.

Add the flour and stir constantly for 1 min.

Add the tomatoes, tomato paste and au jus. Stir thoroughly.

Reduce the heat to low simmer and add both of the beans, the chili powder, cumin, salt, white pepper, and brown sugar.

Simmer chili for 30 mins, uncovered, stirring occasionally.

Stir in 1/2 cup more of butter and the shredded white cheddar.

Serve in bread bowl with top of bread offset and garnish with sour cream.

