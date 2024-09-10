Search
Sullivan's Steakhouse Guinness and filet mignon chili

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Sullivan's Steakhouse Guinness and filet mignon chili
Sullivan's Steakhouse Guinness and filet mignon chili

Recipe by John Stanley, Sullivan's Steakhouse
Course: DinnerCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

A delicious and hardy chili from one of Indiana's local favorite restaurants, Sullivan's Steakhouse.

Ingredients

  • 5 lbs Filet Mignon Trim (Cut into 1/4" pieces)

  • 1 cup Unsalted Butter

  • 2 cup Onions Diced (Cut into 1/4" pieces)

  • 1 cup Red Pepper Diced (Cut into 1/4" pieces)

  • 4 oz Guinness Stout

  • 1/4 cup Flour

  • 2 cup Tomatoes Diced (Cut into 1/4" pieces)

  • 1/4 cup Tomato Paste

  • 4 cup Au Jus

  • 1 cup Black Beans (cooked)

  • 1 cup Kidney Beans (cooked)

  • 1/2 cup Chili Powder

  • 2 teaspoon Brown Sugar

  • 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

  • 2 teaspoon White Pepper

  • 1 teaspoon Ground Cumin

  • 2 cup White Cheddar Cheese

  • 1/2 ounce Sour Cream

  • French Baguette

Directions

  • Heat 1/2 cup of butter in a large sauce pot over medium-high heat until very hot.
  • Add diced filet and cook until seared and browned around edges.
  • Remove the meat and set aside.
  • Add the diced onions and red peppers to the pot, cook until soft, about 3 mins.
  • Add the meat back to the pot.
  • Add the Guinness and let boil for 1 min.
  • Add the flour and stir constantly for 1 min.
  • Add the tomatoes, tomato paste and au jus. Stir thoroughly.
  • Reduce the heat to low simmer and add both of the beans, the chili powder, cumin, salt, white pepper, and brown sugar.
  • Simmer chili for 30 mins, uncovered, stirring occasionally.
  • Stir in 1/2 cup more of butter and the shredded white cheddar.
  • Serve in bread bowl with top of bread offset and garnish with sour cream.

