Sullivan’s Steakhouse Guinness and filet mignon chili

A delicious and hardy chili from one of Indiana's local favorite restaurants, Sullivan's Steakhouse.
5 lbs Filet Mignon Trim (Cut into 1/4" pieces)
1 cup Unsalted Butter
2 cup Onions Diced (Cut into 1/4" pieces)
1 cup Red Pepper Diced (Cut into 1/4" pieces)
4 oz Guinness Stout
1/4 cup Flour
2 cup Tomatoes Diced (Cut into 1/4" pieces)
1/4 cup Tomato Paste
4 cup Au Jus
1 cup Black Beans (cooked)
1 cup Kidney Beans (cooked)
1/2 cup Chili Powder
2 teaspoon Brown Sugar
1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
2 teaspoon White Pepper
1 teaspoon Ground Cumin
2 cup White Cheddar Cheese
1/2 ounce Sour Cream
French Baguette
