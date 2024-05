‘Great Day TV’: Milan Miracle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

This week, News 8’s Brittany Noble and Patty Spitler share a story from “Great Day TV” reporter Renee Jameson.

Jameson recently sat down with Indiana hoops icon Bobby Plump about his last-second championship-winning shot back in 1954 and the lasting legacy of the Milan Miracle.

To learn more, watch the full video above.