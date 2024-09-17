Arthritis Foundation’s ‘Bone Bash’ to raise money for research

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Arthritis Foundation says during a recent study, almost 90% of those surveyed suffer from pain that interferes with their day-to-day lives.

September is “Pain Awareness Month,” and the Arthritis Foundation is hosting a “Bone Bash” fundraiser in Carmel to raise money for arthritis research.

Jodie Little lives with rheumatoid arthritis, and will be honored at the fundraiser. She joined Daybreak to discuss the fundraiser, “Pain Awareness Month,” and her journey with the disorder.

“I was diagnosed (with rheumatoid arthritis) in my early twenties, just woke up with chronic pain in my feet, and went through several rounds of testing (until) eventually I was diagnosed,” Little said. “So I’ve been living with it for over 20 years. I’ve had multiple surgeries. My most recent surgery, I had a knee replacement two years ago. So, it’s very challenging – (rheumatoid arthritis) can affect all of the joints and not just one specific joint.”

According to the Arthritis Foundation, two out of three people living with arthritis are younger than age 65 years old.

Hundreds of thousands of kids and teens in the U.S. live with juvenile arthritis or other pediatric rheumatic diseases, which can impact the entire family. The foundation says the condition can affect kids as young as just a few months old.

While every arthritis patient’s pain is unique, the experience of chronic pain is not.

“There’s all sorts of medications and treatments that are out currently to help manage (arthritis), but there is no cure,” Little said.

To recognize “Pain Awareness Month,” the Arthritis Foundation is also distributing bracelets with words of encouragement to help people suffering from arthritis.

Arthritis Foundation’s bracelets of awareness and encouragement.

“The Arthritis Foundation (surveyed) people living with arthritis and wanted them to provide words of encouragement that they use to get through the day,” Little said. “So, my words are ‘Keep Moving Forward,’ and then I also have one that says ‘Hope.’ They’re just kind of like daily reminders to stay encouraged – because you do have chronic pain.”

Little is set to be honored at the Bone Bash in Carmel.

Community and civic leaders, medical professionals, champions, and corporate benefactors will be at the event united in their passionate support of the Arthritis Foundation’s mission.

The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the 502 East Event Centre on 502 E. Carmel Drive.

Bone Bash information and tickets can be found here.

“We still need volunteers, also donors and sponsors. If anyone is interested in supporting the cause,” Little said.

The Arthritis Foundation offers expert pain management information and resources here, a podcast, educational webinars, support groups, and in-person events. The online Chronic Pain Connect Group also meets weekly.

If you prefer one-on-one support, the foundation helpline is available at the toll-free number, 800-283-7800, and you can submit questions through arthritis.org/helpline.