Cervical cancer screening just got a lot easier

Morning Checkup: Women can use new FDA-approved kit to self-test for HPV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently greenlit Roche Diagnostics’ vaginal self-swab human papilloma virus test for cervical cancer screening.

This week on the Morning Checkup with Dr. Janel Gordon, I was joined by Dr. Carolyn Kay, an OB-GYN with Roche, to discuss this test and the importance of screening.

Cervical cancer is caused by sexually-transmitted HPV. Cervical cancer is highly preventable with HPV vaccination, regular condom use and recommended screening. Screening is critical as early cases may be asymptomatic. Unfortunately, in the United States, 15,000 women are diagnosed annually with cervical cancer and 4,000 women die each year of cervical cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Additionally, more than half of the women and individuals with a cervix in the U.S. are under-screened each year. Many factors contribute to this, including access to care and apprehension about more invasive pap smear testing with a vaginal speculum.

Kay says the new test by Roche offers a “more comfortable and convenient do it yourself” test that can be performed at a doctor’s office, clinic or pharmacy.

“More than 50% of all new cases of cervical cancer occur in women who have not been screened in the last 5 years or have never been screened,” Kay added.

Screening recommendations differ by age. The CDC estimates that about 22% of eligible adults in the US are overdue for screening. Kay says screening for cervical cancer should begin at age 21 and continue at least until age 65. Frequency of testing depends on testing method and results.

Roche says the new self-swab test should be available this summer.

Individuals should speak with their physician about eligibility and availability as well as abnormal exams.