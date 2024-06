¿Qué está pasando con Humberto Ortega, el hermano del presidente de Nicaragua?

Retired Gen. Humberto Ortega, former head of Nicaragua's army, reiterates during a press conference in Managua, 18 December 2000, his view that his brother former Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega should not run for president in the November 2001 election because a loss would hurt their leftist Sandinista party. Humberto Ortega has suggested that his brother, who lost presidential bids in 1990 and 1996, continue to lead the Sandinista party as its secretary-general. AFP PHOTO/MIGUEL ALVAREZ (Photo by MIGUEL ALVAREZ / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL ALVAREZ/AFP via Getty Images)