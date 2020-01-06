Best New Baby Products for 2020

New year, new babies!
Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Moms are with us today to share some of the best new options for expectant parents in 2020.
Larktale Chit Chat Stroller
$199.99
www.larktale.com
(also available at buybuybaby.com and macys.com)
Tiny Twinkle
https://tinytwinkle.com
Use code FREESHIP at TinyTwinkle.com for free shipping
Sprout Organic Foods
http://www.sproutorganicfoods.com/ – available at Amazon.com
PopYum
starting at $32.95 for a 3-pack
https://popyum.com (available at Amazon)
Use code POPYUM20 for 20% off this month
BumCo
$7.99 – $9.99
www.bumco.com (also available at Amazon, CVS, Buy Buy Baby and
Target)
For more information and discount codes, head to www.hellocapitalm.com.