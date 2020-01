Husband-wife duo sets up shop in “kitchen on wheels”

It’s a new food adventure for the Clark family…. a FOOD TRUCK adventure!

In our kitchen today, Jeremiah Clark and his wife Mandy tell us about their decision to open up and operate “Grace Truck.”

And on the menu? A homemade English Muffin and a Vegetarian “Sandwich.”

The Vegetarian Sandwich:

Sweet Potato Hash Brown

Sauteed Kale

Red Eye Mayo

Parmesan Cheese



To learn more, visit:

www.gracetruck.com

Facebook: gracetruck

Instragram: @thegracetruck

Twitter: @thegracetruck