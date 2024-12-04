Free holiday guide highlights festive events in Marion and Hamilton counties
A Guide to Holiday Fun in Central Indiana
Are you looking for fun holiday events around Marion and Hamilton County? A free guide from Visit Indy and Visit Hamilton County makes finding events easy! We spoke with Gabby Blauert, Communications Manager for Visit Hamilton County, and Senior Communications Manager at Visit Indy Clare Clark about their Holiday Adventure Pass.
The Holiday Adventure Pass includes 20 different attractions detailing what hot events are happening this holiday season.
The Holiday Pass is available now through Dec. 24. The following attractions are included in the Holiday Adventure Pass.
- Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt, Indianapolis | Nov. 29 – Dec. 22
- Bicentennial Unity Plaza, Indianapolis | Nov. 13 – Jan. 21
- Carmel Christkindlmarkt, Carmel | Nov. 23 – Dec. 24
- Children’s Museum: WinterFaire, Indianapolis | Nov. 16 – Jan. 5
- Civic Theatre at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts, Carmel | various dates
- Conner Prairie: Merry Prairie Holiday, Fishers | Nov. 29 – 30, Dec. 6 – 22 (Friday – Sunday)
- Eiteljorg: Jingle Rails, Indianapolis | Nov. 16 – Jan. 20
- Ice Plaza at the Commons, Noblesville | Nov. 23 – Jan. 6
- Ice Ribbon at Grand Junction Plaza, Westfield | Nov. 23 – Jan. 4
- Indiana Historical Society: Festival of Trees, Indianapolis | Nov. 15 – Jan. 4
- Indiana Repertory Theatre, Indianapolis | various dates
- Indiana State Museum: Celebration Crossing, Indianapolis | Nov. 29 – Jan. 5
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Indianapolis | various dates
- Indianapolis Zoo: Christmas at the Zoo, Indianapolis | Nov. 23 – Jan. 5
- Monument Circle: Circle of Lights, Indianapolis | Nov. 29 – Jan. 11
- Nickel Plate Express: Holiday Train Rides, Noblesville | Nov. 16 – Dec. 23
- Newfields: Winterlights, Indianapolis | Nov. 23 – Jan. 5
- The Ice at Carter Green, Carmel | Nov. 23 – Feb. 2
- The Ice Rink at Holliday Park, Indianapolis | Nov. 29- Mar. 1
- The Palladium at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts, Carmel | various dates
By simply visiting a participating venue, users can accumulate points, which can be redeemed for exclusive holiday-themed prizes such as commemorative stickers, ornaments and holiday beanies.
To sign up for the Holiday Adventure Pass, visit VisitIndy.com or VisitHamiltonCounty.com.