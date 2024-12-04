Holiday on the Ave. returns to the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Dec. 7

Get ready to get festive downtown because “Holiday on the Ave.: A Holiday Soul Revue” is returning to the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Saturday, Dec. 7!

“Life.Style.Live!” host Felicia Michelle spoke with President of the Madam Walker Legacy Center Kristian Stricklen, Rodney Stepp, Music Experience Producer and Indianapolis singer Staci McCrackin, who will be performing at this year’s event, for the scoop on this year’s event.

When asked about how the event first started, Stricklen shared that the idea was a collaborative effort to honor the legacy of Madam Walker during the holiday season.

“This is our fourth year doing Holiday on the Ave. with Mr. Rodney Steppes,” Stricklen said. “Mr. Rodney Steppes and I had a conversation about the legacy of Madam Walker and the fact that we wanted to do something at the holiday time.”

Stepp’s first performance was at the Madam Walker theater when he was only a teenager.

“Home has always been very dear to me, especially Madam Walker,” said Steppe. “I was 13 years old when I first performed at the Walker and the avenue was full of music. I wanted to bring the music back to the Avenue, and where else to bring it but the Walker Legacy Center?”

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit madamwalkerlegacycenter.com.