Local flower shop offering workshop classes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A local Indianapolis flower shop is offering guests a unique hands-on experience of making their own flower arrangements.

Whether you’re looking to make your own flowers for your wedding, or you’re just wanting to make a bouquet for yourself with your friends, Flower Boys in Indianapolis has you covered.

“We like to say that we’re an experience-based florist,” Flower Boys Operations Manager, Rachel Detrick said. “We have so many beautiful and unique flowers.”

At Flower Boys, guests are able to go inside the shop and participate in the stem wall class workshops.

“We have bookings open for Wednesdays through Saturdays,” Detrick said. “They’re available online and it’s for anywhere from two to six people, so we love to teach these classes.”

During the classes, the Flower Boys employees will teach you how to pick out your own flowers.

Guests will also be able to pick their own vase and make their own arrangements.

“You can pick a vase from our selection here or you’re also welcome to bring one from home,” Detrick said.

Flower Boys is also providing a specialized experience for couples getting married.

“We do custom proposals for all of the couples we meet,” Detrick said. “It’s a way for you to have an experience with the people who are most important to you.”

For the stem wall classes, Flower Boys offers four different categories of flowers.

They have greenery, filler flowers, accent flowers and focus flowers,” Detrick said. “If you’re looking at our stem wall you can see that our focus flowers are the ones that your eyes are immediately drawn to.”

If you would like more information about Flower Boys, including setting up a workshop class, click here.