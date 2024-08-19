A Safe House: ‘Kicking Youth Housing Stigma Kickball Block Party Festival’ 2024

Representatives from “A Safe House” recently joined us to discuss an important event happening soon: the Second Annual Kicking Youth Housing Stigma Kickball Block Party Festival Fundraiser.

This event is all about raising awareness and funds to support A Safe House’s mission of combating the stigma surrounding youth homelessness.

The goal is to raise critical funds to provide safe, supportive housing and essential services for at-risk youth.

This event not only helps raise money but also brings the community together to show support for young individuals in need.

The festival will take place on August 24, 2024, and promises a fun-filled day for everyone.

There will be kickball games, live music, free BBQ until it’s gone, family-friendly activities, and numerous other activities designed to entertain attendees of all ages.

The event starts at 2 p.m. with setup for vendors and activities beginning at 3 p.m.

It’s a great opportunity for community members to come together, have a great time, and support a crucial cause.

Community support is vital to the success of A Safe House’s mission.

Events like this festival allow the organization to connect with residents, businesses, and organizations that share the commitment to ending youth homelessness.

The festival helps provide essential services like emergency shelter, mental and behavioral health support, and self-sufficiency programs for young people in need.

Every ticket purchased, every donation made, and every volunteer effort directly contributes to improving the lives of these young individuals.

Thanks to the support received over the past year, A Safe House has been able to expand its services and reach more youth and their families.

The programs offered have helped many young people find stable housing, access mental health services, and achieve their educational and employment goals.

The festival is not just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of these achievements and a reminder of the ongoing need for support.

There are many ways for people to get involved and make a difference. Attending the festival is one way to enjoy a day of fun while supporting a great cause.

For those who can’t attend, donations are welcome through the A Safe House website or by contacting them directly.

The organization is always in need of volunteers and corporate sponsors to help make the event a success and to support ongoing efforts throughout the year.

Every bit of support helps move closer to the goal of ending youth homelessness.