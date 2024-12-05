ACC basketball returns to the CW with doubleheader

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- ACC men’s basketball on The CW tips off on Saturday, December 7 with a doubleheader beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

That game is followed by a showdown between the Virginia Cavaliers and the SMU Mustangs at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Lead play-by-play broadcaster, Thom Brennaman, joined the Life.Style.Live! crew to talk about the upcoming season of ACC basketball on the CW.

Schedule highlights include the Duke Blue Devils and standout freshman Cooper Flagg visiting SMU on Saturday, January 4, 2025, four games featuring 2024 Final Four participant NC State Wolfpack and three games featuring the North Carolina Tar Heels led by 2023-24 ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis.

The CW will also broadcast a special tripleheader on Saturday, February 8 beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET with Virginia Tech at Notre Dame followed by Boston College visiting Syracuse at 3:15 p.m. ET and Georgia Tech at Virginia at 5:30 p.m. ET.