Alcomy LLC serves up a berry-licious probiotic mocktail and a tropical rum runner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, the Owner of Alcomy LLC, Brett Butler, visited the studio to whip up two delicious drinks.

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. Alcomy Elixirs can be found at the Carmel, Broad Ripple, Indy AMP and Westfield Winter Markets through March 2025!

Felicia posed with Brett Butler, owner of Alcomy LLC holding the “Kingston Kooler” cocktail.

In the first segment, Brett made “The Rejuvenator,” a berry-licious probiotic mocktail to kick-start the new year!





The Rejuvenator Recipe by Emily Reuben Servings 1 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 10 minutes



Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on Ingredients 4 oz. Good Belly Blueberry-Acai Probiotic Drink

1 oz. Honey-Ginger nectar

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

8-10 Blueberries

2 Lychees

5-6 Fresh Basil Leaves Directions Add fresh blueberries, lychees, lemon and honey to a cocktail shaker and muddle for about 10 seconds until a fine mashed pulp.

Slap the basil, awakening the oils and aromatics and toss in the shaker with ice and the rest of the ingredients.

Shake vigorously until well chilled and emulsified.

Double strain over ice, into a Collins or large rocks glass rimmed with bee pollen.

Garnish with fresh blueberries, and basil.

In the second segment, Brett made the “Kingston Kooler,” a tropical rum runner perfect for chasing away the winter blues.