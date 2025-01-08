Alcomy LLC serves up a berry-licious probiotic mocktail and a tropical rum runner
1-8-25 Alcomy The Rejuvenator
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, the Owner of Alcomy LLC, Brett Butler, visited the studio to whip up two delicious drinks.
Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. Alcomy Elixirs can be found at the Carmel, Broad Ripple, Indy AMP and Westfield Winter Markets through March 2025!
In the first segment, Brett made “The Rejuvenator,” a berry-licious probiotic mocktail to kick-start the new year!
1-8-25 Kingston Kooler
In the second segment, Brett made the “Kingston Kooler,” a tropical rum runner perfect for chasing away the winter blues.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.