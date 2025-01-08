23°
Alcomy LLC serves up a berry-licious probiotic mocktail and a tropical rum runner

1-8-25 Alcomy The Rejuvenator

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, the Owner of Alcomy LLC, Brett Butler, visited the studio to whip up two delicious drinks.

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. Alcomy Elixirs can be found at the Carmel, Broad Ripple, Indy AMP and Westfield Winter Markets through March 2025! 

Felicia posed with Brett Butler, owner of Alcomy LLC holding the “Kingston Kooler” cocktail.

In the first segment, Brett made “The Rejuvenator,” a berry-licious probiotic mocktail to kick-start the new year!

The Rejuvenator


Print

The Rejuvenator

Recipe by Emily Reuben

Servings

1

servings

Prep time

10

minutes

Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 oz. Good Belly Blueberry-Acai Probiotic Drink 

  • 1 oz. Honey-Ginger nectar

  • 1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice 

  • 8-10  Blueberries

  •   2 Lychees

  •  5-6  Fresh Basil Leaves 

Directions

  • Add fresh blueberries, lychees, lemon and honey to a cocktail shaker and muddle for about 10 seconds until a fine mashed pulp.
  • Slap the basil, awakening the oils and aromatics and toss in the shaker with ice and the rest of the ingredients. 
  • Shake vigorously until well chilled and emulsified.
  • Double strain over ice, into a Collins or large rocks glass rimmed with bee pollen.
  • Garnish with fresh blueberries, and basil. 

1-8-25 Kingston Kooler

In the second segment, Brett made the “Kingston Kooler,” a tropical rum runner perfect for chasing away the winter blues.

Kingston Kooler


Print

Kingston Kooler

Recipe by Emily Reuben

Servings

1

servings

Prep time

10

minutes

Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. Jamaican Rum

  • 1 oz. Barbados or blended Caribbean Rum 

  • .5 oz. Pimento Dram

  • 2 oz. Pineapple Juice 

  • .5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

  • .5 oz. Orgeat

  • .5 oz. Homemade Grenadine or Luxardo cherry juice

  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Directions

  • Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled and emulsified. 
  • Strain over ice into a Hurricane glass or Tiki mug. 
  • Garnish with fresh fruit and pineapple leaves.

