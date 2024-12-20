Amp Harris and Reggie Wayne for toy drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, on the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Amp Harris and Reggie Wayne, along with some celebrity friends, will bring Christmas joy to over 1000 inner-city children. This year, Indianapolis Colts legend Reggie Wayne has joined the Amp Harris Foundation for the Annual Amp Harris & Friends Put A Smile on A Childs Face for Christmas Toy Drive.

To date, the Amp Harris Foundation and Amp Harris Production have served over 16,000 kids with their efforts.

“I understand how hard it can be for parents during the holidays. How stressful it can be. I am thankful to be in a space where I can provide a little relief. I just want to be a beacon of hope while sharing a small amount of peace,” said Harris.

“My mom is a single parent and she did the best she could for me and my siblings during Christmas. I am thankful for my friends and partners at IMS, The Indiana Pacers, The John Boner Center, Indiana Black Expo, The Mind Trust, The radio stations of Radio One as well as others who have donated money, toys and time to ‘Put a Smile on a Child’s Face for Christmas.”

In addition, wrap-around services will be provided for families who need education, health and wellness services.

This event is not open to the public. Families have been pre-approved and selected.

For more information or to be a sponsor or to donate, go to ampharrisfoundation.org