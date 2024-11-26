Amplify Nashville returns to Brown County Music Center to raise funds for local causes

The second annual Amplify Nashville event is set to rock Brown County Music Center on December 7, bringing a night of live music and local talent to the heart of Indiana. The regional music festival, designed to spotlight up-and-coming stars, will raise funds for Mother’s Cupboard food pantry and the Brown County Music Association, all while providing a platform for aspiring musicians.

The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m., with the music starting at 7:30 p.m., showcasing some of the most exciting acts on the local scene. This year’s lineup features an eclectic mix of musical genres, including The Indigos, Bigfoot Yancey, and The Hammer and The Hatchet, each of whom will bring their unique sound to the stage.

Amplify Nashville isn’t just about great music—it’s a community-driven initiative that gives back. All funds raised from ticket sales and donations will benefit Mother’s Cupboard, a local food pantry, and the Brown County Music Association, which supports the arts and music education in the area.

The concert is primarily an all-volunteer effort, with performers, organizers, and the event’s staff working on a pro-bono basis. The Brown County Music Center is providing the venue and staffing for the night, making it the perfect setting to enjoy great music and support two incredible local causes.

Tickets for the event are now available, and fans are encouraged to like, share, and follow the Amplify Nashville page for updates and additional information on ticket pricing and availability. Don’t miss out on what promises to be a memorable evening of music, community, and charity.

Event Details:

Date: December 7

December 7 Location: Brown County Music Center, Nashville, Indiana

Doors Open : 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Music Starts : 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Tickets: Available now

For more information on this pre-event, please visit Amplify Nashville’s Facebook and Instagram pages.