Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield partners with Joy’s House to support caregivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is strengthening its commitment to supporting caregivers through a new partnership with Joy’s House, a Broad Ripple-based nonprofit organization. The new program, “Caregiver Way,” focuses on providing resources and support for caregivers, particularly those serving individuals with life-altering conditions.

On Wednesday, Dustin Ziegler, Director of Caregiver Advocacy and Support at Anthem, and Corrina Thompson, COO and co-founder of Joy’s House, chatted with “Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams to discuss the partnership.

When asked how Caregiver Way came about, Ziegler explained that it arose following the launch of Anthem’s Pathways for Aging program, a statewide initiative for Medicaid recipients aged 16 and over. Pathways for Aging is meant to improve care coordination, enhance health outcomes and help individuals maintain independence. However, many complexities arise in serving this population, so Anthem has collaborated with organizations like Joy’s House to address the needs of caregivers navigating Pathways for Aging.

Caregiver Way is an online platform where family caregivers gather to become empowered through trusted information, meaningful connections, and self-awareness.

Corrina Thompson of Joy’s House highlighted the importance of Caregiver Way, noting that caregivers often face isolation and uncertainty in their role. Caregiver Way includes training, self-care tips, legal and financial guidance, and tools for managing caregiving responsibilities. It also provides a social platform for caregivers to connect with one another, fostering a sense of community and support.

Anthem encourages individuals to call 1-833-621-3782 or visit the Indiana Anthem Pathways for Aging website to learn more about the program.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY ANTHEM BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD.