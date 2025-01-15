Former ‘MADtv’ comedian Aries Spears to perform at Helium Comedy Club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Aries Spears, best known for his time on “MADtv,” is returning to Indianapolis for a night of laughs at the Helium Comedy Club from Jan. 16-19.

With his unique ability to connect with audiences, Aries comedy is relatable and approachable, often revolving around pop culture and sports.

Aries has a particular love for Indianapolis, citing the great energy of the city and the famous St. Elmo’s Restaurant as a highlight of his visits. He also appreciates the impact of social media on comedy, allowing comedians to connect with audiences.

Special Event: Aries Spears

Helium Comedy Club

Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8:00 p.m., Friday Jan 17 at 7:30 and 10:00 p.m., Saturday Jan. 18 at 7:30 and 10:00 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online

Aries’s upcoming shows promise a mix of sharp wit, unexpected humor and plenty of laughs, so make sure to grab tickets now!