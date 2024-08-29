Asian American Alliance launches 2024 retreat for Asian youth

The Asian American Alliance, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of the 2024 Retreat for Asian Youth (RAY), a free leadership summit designed to empower and inspire high school students of Asian heritage.

This special event will take place on September 22, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the IU Indianapolis Campus Center, where free parking will be available.

The retreat aims to bring together students from various schools and backgrounds, helping them build a strong sense of community and shared identity.

Participants will have the chance to connect with mentors who can offer guidance on academic, social, and political issues.

Additionally, the event will feature engaging debate sessions on important topics, inspiring stories from leaders in the Asian American community, and interactive sessions that explore cultural heritage.

The Asian American Alliance encourages schools to spread the word about this unique and immersive experience.

Since spaces are limited, students are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Registration will close on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

For more information or questions about the retreat, interested parties can email retreatforasianyouth1@gmail.com.

The Asian American Alliance looks forward to welcoming students to this impactful and inspiring event.