Enjoy classic holiday tunes with performances from the Circle City Sound Barbershop Chorus

On Tuesday, performers from the Circle City Sound Barbershop Chorus performed “Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night” to liven up our studio! These two classic tunes are just a small sample of their upcoming Christmas performances at Lutheran High School of Indianapolis on Dec. 8 and in Shelbyville on Dec. 15.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $5 for kids.

David Zimmerman, Director of Circle City Sound, shared with us that the performances will not only be fun to watch, they will include some audience participation as well.

“We have a lot of Christmas songs to sing for the audience and for our viewers,” said Zimmerman, Director of Circle City Sound. ” We’ll also have a sing along with five or six songs that the audience will know, and we’d like for them to join along with us.”

Circle City Sound is part of an International Barbershop Harmony Society with members throughout North American and worldwide. Circle City Sound has entertained audiences throughout the United States and Canada since 1948 and has competed as an International Chorus Final multiple times.

To purchase tickets online, click here.

