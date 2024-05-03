Behind The Bricks: IMS vaults and safes

In this episode of Behind the Bricks, fans get an insider’s look at some hidden spots within the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, courtesy of social media specialist Zach Horrall.

Horall joined us today to share more information!

Despite IMS now being cashless, there’s a rich history of money management that’s still evident today.

Back when cash was king, vaults and safes were scattered throughout the facility to handle transactions.

Some of these vaults are now integrated into the administrative offices, while remnants of old Cash Rooms, disguised under grandstands, speak to a time when employees would sneak cash in coolers, masquerading as race fans to avoid suspicion.

As IMS transitions to a cashless model, fans are invited to learn more about what this means for their experience at the track.

Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!