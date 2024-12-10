I Love to Read: ‘ABCs of Epilepsy, Friends and Family Edition” by Bella Bauer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Bella Bauer is currently a freshman at Purdue University. She is also Miss Indiana Teen 2024 preparing to compete for the Miss America Teen pageant in Orlando, Florida.

Bella is the oldest of seven children and a resident of Granger. She is a graduate from Penn High School. At Purdue University she is studying physical therapy and has made the Purdue Dance Team.

Bella previously visited our show to share her book, “ABCs of Epilepsy.” She now has a second book out, “ABCs of Epilepsy, Friends and Family Edition.”

Bella says she hopes this new book can help caregivers of those with epilepsy navigate everyday life.

Through her Purple Project, Bella aims to educate and empower individuals with epilepsy and the broader community.

“My goal with the Purple Project is to educate and empower other children and teens with epilepsy to understand and empower themselves with knowledge about their diagnosis,” she explained. “The more we can educate and empower others, the greater the chance we decrease the stigma associated with epilepsy,” she said.

Epilepsy affects approximately 3.4 million people in the United States, according to the CDC. Seizures, a hallmark of epilepsy, can manifest in various ways and require timely intervention.

Bella emphasizes the importance of awareness and preparedness in responding to seizures, noting that a seizure lasting longer than five minutes is considered a medical emergency.