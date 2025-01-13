Celebrate National Gluten-free Day with BIBIBOP Asian Grill’s healthy, customizable bowls
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Today on “Life.Style.Live!” Hosts Cody Adams and Felicia Michelle sampled bowls from BIBIBOP Asian Grill to celebrate National Gluten-Free Day.
The restaurant, influenced by South Korean flavors, allows customers to customize their bowls using various fresh, healthy ingredients.
The menu is completely gluten-free and is a Certified Gluten-Free Safe Spot by the Gluten Intolerance Group.
BIBIBOP General Manager Jorge Quezada helped Felicia and Cody make a customized bowl. He also showcased the nine new menu items introduced at BIBIOP at the beginning of the new year.
The new menu includes:
Proteins:
- Korean Crispy Chicken
- Miso Glazed Salmon
Bases:
- Lemon Turmeric Rice
- Honey Citrus Kale
- Crispy Romaine
Toppings:
- Roasted Brussel Sprout
- Curry Chickpeas
- Sunny Side Up Egg
- Pickled Red Onion
In the second segment, Jorge whipped up his favorite bowl at BIBIBOP for Cody and Felicia to try.