Looking for a new furry friend this Christmas? Black Dog awaits forever home at Columbus Animal Care Services

12-19-24 Why You Should Consider Adopting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Are you looking to add a new furry friend to your family? Well, we may have the perfect dog for you!

Black Dog, aptly named for his beautiful black fur, is looking for his forever home this holiday.

Black Dog diligently sits after being told the ‘sit’ command by Nathan Lowe. (Photo: Emily Reuben/WISH)

Black Dog is the 2rd longest-standing resident at Columbus Animal Care Services. According to Veronica Fazio, the medical manager at Columbus Animal Care Services, he has been patiently waiting in the shelter for 262 days.

Nathan Lowe, the “American Dog Whisperer,” had a chance to work with Black Dog on some key commands. He told “Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams that Black Dog is highly adaptable due to his friendly nature and receptiveness to training.

“He can be selective with other dogs, but we encourage meet and greets at the shelter,” Veronica said. “If you’re interested, bring your dog, they can meet and we can see how they get along.”

Black Dog poses with Cody Adams (left), Nathan Lowe (center) and Veronica Fazio (right). (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

Unfortunately, black dogs and cats are the least adopted animals at shelters.

Veronica reminds viewers that Black Dog is just a goofy boy who would make an excellent pet for the right family.

Nathan hopes that someone will be able to take Black Dog home for the holidays. Nathan also expressed that he would like to provide Black Dog’s future adopters with a dog training session. He encourages Black Dog’s future adopters to contact the station to get connected.

To learn more about Black Dog and the other adoptable animals at Columbus Animal Care Services, click here.