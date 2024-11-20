Get the best deals on tech this holiday season with these must-haves

Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to offer some of the steepest discounts of the holiday season, with this year’s focus on tech deals standing out. According to tech expert Jennifer Jolly, the average American plans to spend $2,000 on presents this year, making the hunt for value and quality deals more crucial than ever.

One standout product for the season is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which Jolly described as “one of the best new AI everything tablets.” The device features a 14.6-inch anti-reflective screen, a rugged yet sleek design, and advanced AI capabilities that enhance productivity and creativity. Holiday deals include up to $200 off, with additional savings of up to $800 on eligible trade-ins.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Hydrow Holiday Edition Core Rower offers a unique deal. The rower includes 30 self-guided rows through scenic destinations and, for the first time, requires no membership fees. “It’s a great option for a high-energy, low-impact workout in just 20 minutes,” Jolly said. Priced at just under $2,000, it’s aimed at those seeking convenient at-home fitness solutions.

The latest Ring Doorbell has also seen major upgrades, including head-to-toe HD video, improved color night vision, a wider field of view, and enhanced battery life. This home security device is 40% off during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, dropping to just under $60.

For home backup power, the Jackery 2000 V2 Solar Generator provides a compact solution capable of running small appliances like refrigerators and microwaves or charging gadgets during outages. The generator is nearly half price on Amazon during the holiday sales, with an additional discount using the code Jennifer001, offering nearly $1,000 in savings.

To navigate holiday sales and determine whether deals are genuine, Jolly recommends using tools like Slickdeals, a platform where millions of shoppers vet and vote on top deals from major retailers. Users can also create custom alerts to receive notifications on items they’re watching.

For more information on these products and additional savings tips, visit techish.com.