50°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
50° Indianapolis

Patty’s Picks: ‘A Complete Unknown’

12-26-24 Patty’s Picks

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, Patty Spitler reviewed  “A Complete Unknown,” the new Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet. The film explores the iconic singer-songwriter’s early years in New York City as he rises to fame.

However, the film leaves out key details about Dylan’s background, such as his family life and early influences, which leaves viewers with many unanswered questions about the artist’s life and career.

Despite impressive performances, especially from Chalamet, Patty feels that the dark visuals and mumbled dialogue lessens the film’s enjoyability.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

On the Aisle With Tom...
Life.Style.Live! /
Creston Intermediate Middle School teacher...
Life.Style.Live! /
Prayers and tears mark 20...
News /
Holiday shoppers increased spending by...
Business /
Brown County venues planning to...
Community Connection Contributor /
Cafe Patachou opens in Fishers,...
Life.Style.Live! /
Ujamaa Community Bookstore celebrates Kwanzaa,...
Life.Style.Live! /
Jobless claims remain steady, but...
Business /