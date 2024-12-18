39°
Out & About With Barney: tips for training Border Collies

12-18-24 Out and About With Barney

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On this segment of “Out and About with Barney,” Barney Wood dives into the world of Border Collies, a breed known for its intelligence, agility and incredible work ethic.

Barney visits Chris Chambers, a professional Border Collie trainer, at his rural training grounds, where he introduces viewers to Maggie, one of his trained dogs.

For anyone interested in learning more about Border Collies, Chris recommends resources like the United States Border Collie Handlers Association (USBCHA) and the American Kennel Club (AKC).

