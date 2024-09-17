Boss Babe Network prepares for The Pink Chic Dinner Party

Mariah Oliver joined us to talk about an exciting upcoming event in the local community. The Boss Babe Network is gearing up for The Pink Chic Dinner Party, a formal plated dinner and networking event open to all women. This gathering is designed to connect and empower women in the community, offering a chance for attendees to expand their professional circles while enjoying a luxurious dining experience.

The Boss Babe Network continues to focus on creating opportunities for women to support and inspire one another, with products and events aimed at fostering personal and professional growth.

The Pink Chic Dinner Party will be a memorable evening filled with networking, conversation, and celebration.