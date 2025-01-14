Shop ’til you drop at the Boutique Bargain Bash on Jan. 18

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Calling all bargain hunters and fashion lovers—the Boutique Bargain Bash is happening this Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This event is your one-stop shop for unbeatable deals from over 25 small businesses. Whether you’re looking for trendy clothes, accessories, shoes, candles or unique gifts, there’s something for everyone.

Owners of Variety Row Boutique and Market Coordinators of the Boutique Bargain Bash, Miranda Weaver and Amanda Garst, encourage shoppers to drop by the event for discounted sale items. All items at the event will be on sale.

A $5 entrance fee is required. However, kids 12 and under are free.

The first 50 shoppers will receive a cute tote bag that says, “I see it. I want it. I like it. I got it.” Perfect for carrying all your new finds!