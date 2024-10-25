Boys and Girls Clubs celebrates outstanding youth at Blue Door Gala

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis proudly invites the community to celebrate the remarkable achievements of its 2024 Youth of the Year winners at a special Blue Door Gala event. This occasion will honor exceptional young leaders from elementary, middle, and high schools while highlighting the transformative impact of the organization on their lives.

The event will take place on November 9th at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, where attendees can enjoy a delicious dinner and hear inspiring stories of triumph, strength, and resilience from the outstanding club kids whose lives have been positively changed through the support of the Boys and Girls Clubs.

This year’s gala will be hosted by Olivia West, the in-arena host for the WNBA Fever, adding an exciting flair to the evening. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a live auction featuring enticing items, including tropical vacations to Mexico, exquisite jewelry, and unique local experiences, all to benefit the programs at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis.

The gala promises to be a night filled with inspiration, connection, and celebration, demonstrating the best of what the Indianapolis community has to offer. By attending, participants will directly contribute to the ongoing support and development of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, ensuring that even more young people can benefit from its programs.

Tickets for the gala are available now for $150/person or $200/person for VIP access. One ticket will cover six school year memberships. For more information on how to attend or contribute, visit bgcindy.org.