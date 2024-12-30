Broadway veteran and performer to ring in new year with iconic 70s hits from Elton John, Billy Joel and Barry Manilow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, “Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams spoke with Craig Meyer, a Broadway veteran and celebrated performer. On New Year’s Eve, Meyer will ring in the new year with a musical celebration covering hits from the most iconic artists of the 70s: Elton John, Billy Joel and Barry Manilow.

The talented singer and pianist will take the stage at Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana for the event “ELTON BILLY & BARRY – THEY WRITE THE SONGS.”

For Meyer, this music is personal. Growing up, he listened to the timeless hits of Elton John, Billy Joel, and Barry Manilow and always felt a deep connection to their songs. Meyer’s passion for their work has shaped his career, and he’s been performing as “Almost Elton John” for over 15 years. His early experiences, like attending Billy Joel’s concert at Market Square Arena in 1978 and touring with Barry Manilow in the 90s, deepened his love for their music.

Now in its third year at Feinstein’s, the show is a fun and nostalgic journey through the best of these legendary artists. Meyer has carefully crafted a setlist that flows seamlessly, weaving in personal anecdotes from his own career alongside classic hits like “Piano Man,” “Copacabana,” and “Benny and the Jets.” With Meyer’s vocal prowess and expert piano chops, he brings these songs to life in a way that celebrates their enduring legacy.

ELTON BILLY & BARRY – THEY WRITE THE SONGS

DOORS OPEN at 5:30 p.m. and SHOW STARTS at 7:30 p.m.

$25 FOOD and BEVERAGE Minimum per guest

Cabaret Seating – All seats at the table are for sale. Buying one seat does NOT secure the table.

Cabaret Service – You should arrive early if you wish to have dinner, as dinner is served from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. once the show has begun, options are limited to drinks and dessert.

You should arrive early if you wish to have dinner, as dinner is served from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. once the show has begun, options are limited to drinks and dessert.

The tickets for the show are almost sold out, so act fast if you are interested! Tickets can be purchased online here.