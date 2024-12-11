A look inside the Bavarian Sweet Shoppe at Christkindlmarkt

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A popular German-themed Christmas event is underway in Carmel. The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has a variety of vendors and activities for guest to enjoy.

One of the popular vendors is the Bavarian Sweet Shoppe.

Marlee Thomas got an inside look at what the candy store has to offer.

When you step inside, you’ll meet Linda. She greets customers with a smile and enjoys explaining what sweet treats they have to offer.

Inside the Bavarian Sweet Shoppe, you’ll find shelves full of European candies.

There’s plenty of chocolate and German Lebkuchen hearts.

The German Lebkuchen hearts are a traditional type of candy.

The heart-shaped candy can be worn around your neck as a necklace.

If you’d like more information about the Carmel Christkindlmarkt, and the Bavarian Sweet Shoppe, click here.