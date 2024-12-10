Carmel Symphony Orchestra prepares for ‘Vienna Holiday Matinee’ on Dec. 15

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) – On Tuesday, Meg Gates Osborne, spokesperson for the Carmel Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and CSO Concertmaster Davis Brooks, joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to talk about their upcoming “Vienna Holiday Matinee” at the Carmel Palladium at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Guests can also come to an early performance at 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 15 for a shortened “Holiday in Vienna” performance tailored for children.

“Santa is going to be there for photos in the lobby. We have arts and crafts tables where they are going to make little reindeer candy canes to take home with them.” Osborne said. “It’s like an hour show, and it’s a rendition of the ‘Holiday in Vienna,’ which is a beautiful show.”

Later, at 7:00 p.m., the orchestra will perform the traditional “Holiday in Vienna” performance. Osborn encouraged attendees to come early to meet Saint Nick and take free waltz lessons.

To wrap up the segment, Brooks whipped out his violin and played a beautiful piece by Fritz Kreisler titled, “Schön Rosmarin.”

For more information about the event, visit carmelsymphony.org.