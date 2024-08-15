Catch Jason DeVore live at Punk Rock Saves Lives

Jason DeVore, lead singer of the band Authority Zero, is in town to perform at Punk Rock Saves Lives. DeVore, originally from Mesa, Arizona, is marking the band’s 30th anniversary this year. Authority Zero is known for its punk rock sound infused with reggae and ska influences.

DeVore will be performing at Capone Speakeasy in Shelbyville alongside the band Meager Kings. Punk Rock Saves Lives will also be present at the event, supporting the community with various initiatives.

In addition to his work with Authority Zero, DeVore has been focusing on his solo career, which has a more singer-songwriter style with elements of reggae, Latin, and Southwest influences. DeVore recently released a solo album through Double Helix Records, featuring 12 tracks that were recorded over two years during breaks from touring with Authority Zero.

DeVore chose to release the album on vinyl, reflecting a growing trend towards tangible music formats that offer a unique listening experience compared to digital platforms. He is set to perform later on the show All Indiana at 4 p.m.