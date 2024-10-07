Celebrate Science Indiana: A celebration of discovery, innovation

Celebrate Science Indiana, the state’s premier science festival, is set to return on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in the Exposition Hall. This hands-on event showcases the significance of science in everyday life, aiming to inspire young Hoosiers to explore rewarding careers in the field.

The festival emphasizes the importance of scientific study and the joy of discovery through a variety of interactive events and activities tailored for all ages. Attendees can expect hands-on experiences, engaging demonstrations, and valuable take-home information designed to spark curiosity and encourage further exploration.

Prominent participants at Celebrate Science Indiana will include local and national science-based industries, educational institutions, and public organizations dedicated to science and science education.

The event promises to be a day filled with excitement, learning, and opportunities to connect with the world of science. For more information, visit celebratescienceindiana.org.