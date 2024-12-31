Celebrate the new year with the right bubbly: expert tips from Vino Mobile Bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ring in the new year with a pop of bubbles! Owner of Vino Mobile Bar Melissa Libs joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the various champagnes you can enjoy to celebrate the new year.

Melissa explained that while all champagne is sparkling wine, not all sparkling wine can be called champagne. Champagne comes exclusively from the Champagne region of France, and it’s made with specific grapes and a meticulous fermentation process. On the other hand, sparkling wines from other regions, like Prosecco from Italy and Cava from Spain, use different grapes and processes but offer the same bubbly fun!

Melissa also shared that if you’re worried that champagne is too expensive, plenty of affordable options are available in the $20-$25 range. So, whether you’re splurging or saving, you can still enjoy the sparkle.

You don’t have to fret if you forgot to put your drink into the refrigerator this morning! Simply place your bottle in an ice bath for a rapid chill—just fill a bucket or sink with ice and water. Your bubbly will be perfectly chilled and ready to serve within ten minutes.

Finally, Melissa shares that while popping the cork is undoubtedly festive, you don’t need to be ashamed of using a twist-off cap. While cork popping is fun, twist caps can actually preserve the bubbles longer. With a twist cap, you can reseal the bottle and enjoy it later without worrying about losing the fizz.

Here’s to a sparkling new year filled with joy and laughter! Cheers!