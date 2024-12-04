Chef Charles shares seasonal soups perfect for cold weather

It’s officially soup season! Cold weather is the perfect time to warm up with a comforting soup, and our friend Chef Charles Bryant, Owner of Hartwell’s Premium, visited the Life.Style.Live! studio to share two of his fantastic soup recipes.

In the first segment, Chef Charles prepared a Cream of Broccoli Soup

In the second segment, he whipped up a delicious Vegetable Barley soup.

As always, we had a great time sampling the wonderful food prepared by Chef Charles!

For more about Hartwell’s Premium, visit their website at hartwellspremium.com.