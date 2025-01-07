I Love to Read:’IT’S A PARTY IN MY MOUTH: Let’s Eat!’ by Chef Felicia Grady

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Chef Felicia Grady has been a regular on “Life.Style.Live!” for quite some time. She often comes on the show to share her down home cooking recipes and impactful things she is doing in the community.

Now, Chef Grady is also an award winning author. Her new cookbook titled “IT’S A PARTY IN MY MOUTH: Let’s Eat!” dives into her life and her recipes.

The book is the 2024 American Writing Awards winner for the the cookbook category.

As a graduate of culinary school in 2012 and the proud recipient of the prestigious Chef of the Year award in 2022, Chef Felicia Grady spent years perfecting her craft. This book brings together her passion for bold flavors, creative dishes, and a love for sharing meals with family and friends.

Inside, you’ll find recipes designed to make every bite a celebration.

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, or simply enjoying a weeknight meal, each dish is fashioned to awaken your senses, spark your creativity and bring the fun back to your kitchen.

If you’re interested in the award winning book, you can get your copy here.