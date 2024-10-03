Children’s Museum haunted house is back for its 60th year

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is the largest children’s museum in the world.

It is also home to the longest operating haunted house in the country.

This year’s theme is: “Witch Way Road Trip.” The Haunted House is presented by Old National Bank.

The Children’s Museum Guild Haunted House offers two unique experiences for Halloween enthusiasts.

For those who scare easily, the Haunted House features Hays & Sons Friendly Hours (lights-on trick or treating throughout the haunted house), and for those who may enjoy a good scare, AAA Frightening Hours (costumed haunters and lights out).

Schedule:

Museum My Way

Presented by Damar

Wednesday, Oct. 9

4−7 p.m.

For guests with disabilities or sensory sensitivities, this is the perfect time to visit the Haunted House! As guests travel on their Witch Way Road Trip, they will notice softened background music, lighting turned up with no flashing lights, and all haunters in friendly costumes. NEW this year, a newly-made ADA compliant vortex tunnel, accessible to those using wheelchairs, strollers, or other equipment. In addition to the haunted house, the popular Dinosphere® exhibit will be open. Visit childrensmuseum.org/my-way.

Twilight Fright

Presented by the Indianapolis Colts and Hot Box Pizza

Saturday, Oct. 12

6:30−9 p.m.

This fun, energetic event in the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience® features a DJ, outdoor games, sports challenges, an arcade, prizes, and appearances by Naptown Roller Derby and USA Track & Field athletes. Along with a visit through Witch Way Road Trip during AAA Frightening Hours, pizza, Kona Ice, and soft drinks are included. All children leave with a goody bag. Visit childrensmuseum.org/twilight-fright.

Feast with the Witches

Presented by Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP

Enjoy a breakfast or lunch “BOO-fet” with the friendliest of witches! Breakfast and lunch events are scheduled for:

Saturday, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26: Breakfast Feast, 9–10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26: Lunch Feast, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Visit childrensmuseum.org/haunted-events.

Haunted House After Dark

Saturday, Oct. 19

7−11 p.m.

After Dark events are exclusively for those 21+. Grab a beer, explore select museum exhibits, including an adventure through Witch Way Road Trip. Also part of this fun event is The Verdict, an interactive mock trial event featuring museum actors where attendees serve as the jury that determines the fate of the accused criminals! Visit childrensmuseum.org/haunted-events.