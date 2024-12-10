Vino Mobile Bar reveals the best Christmas wine pairings for a perfect holiday gathering

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We’ve all been there; you’re invited to a gathering, but you’re not sure which type of wine to bring the host.

To solve this dilemma, “Life.Style.Live!” Host Felicia Michelle spoke with Melissa Libs, Owner of Vino Mobile Bar, about the best Christmas wine pairings. She also showed off her incredible drinks, which are currently available at the Mobile Bar.

Libs explained that it’s best to pair wine with food that compliments the taste. According to Libs, lighter wines like Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir pair well with a roast turkey.

“If you’re doing light appetizers at a holiday party, a Sauvignon Blanc would be a wonderful combination for that,” Libs said. “If you are a vegetarian and want to have some lighter things, a nice Riesling goes wonderfully with roasted vegetables because of the sweetness.”

By contrast, a heavier food like a rack of lamb would pair well with a bold red, according to Libs.

Libs also made the “Life.Style.Live crew a sample of her Christmas cocktail featuring elderberry syrup, cranberry juice and a little ginger ale. Libs then tops off the beverage with some Bubbly to make the cocktail shine.

Felicia also sampled a mulled wine that makes your home smell delightful when simmered on the stove with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and orange slices.

To learn more about the Vino Wine Bar, visit www.vinomobilebar.com. You can also follow Vino on Facebook and Instagram.