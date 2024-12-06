Circle City Orchestra brings free concerts to Indianapolis: a community ensemble for all

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Circle City Orchestra is a non-profit, all-volunteer community-based ensemble, bringing music to the heart of Indianapolis. Offering inclusive and engaging opportunities for both musicians and audiences alike.

Founded with the mission of providing a supportive space for orchestral musicians in the Indianapolis area, the Circle City Orchestra aims to create enjoyable rehearsal and performance experiences. As an ensemble dedicated to community engagement, it offers a platform for local musicians of all skill levels to come together and share their love for music.

In addition to supporting its musicians, the Circle City Orchestra is committed to making its performances accessible to everyone. All concerts are free to the public, with donations encouraged to help support the organization’s operational needs. This makes the orchestra a wonderful resource for anyone in the Indianapolis area who wishes to experience live orchestral music without the financial barrier of ticket prices.

The upcoming concerts for the 2025 season are:

Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. at the Indianapolis Artsgarden

at 4:00 p.m. at the Indianapolis Artsgarden Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Each of these performances will provide a diverse and enriching musical experience for attendees, with a variety of classical works and special programming to delight audiences of all ages.

For more information about upcoming events or to learn how to support the Circle City Orchestra, visit their website or attend one of the upcoming concerts. The Circle City Orchestra remains a vital part of Indianapolis’ cultural fabric, offering a place where music, community, and creativity can thrive.

Join them in their mission to bring the joy of live orchestral music to everyone in the Indianapolis area!