Mt. Carmel Church celebrates 10th annual Christmas Citywide Musical, addresses Eastside food desert with Mobile Grocery Store

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – On Thursday, Life.Style.Live! Host Felicia Michelle spoke with Mt. Carmel Church Pastor and Bestselling Author of “The Bible is Black History” Theron D. Williams, along with the church’s Minister of Music, Singer, Songwriter, and International Gospel Artist Lamar Campbell, about the church’s upcoming Citywide Christmas Musical and community initiatives.

This year, the Mt. Carmel Church, located at 9610 E42nd St. Indianapolis, is celebrating its 10th annual Citywide Christmas Musical The free musical celebration aims to bring the community together at Christmas through both music and praise. This year’s event will bring together 100 Citywide Mass Choir singers and feature special guest singer Grammy and Stellar Award winner Jekalyn Carr.

“What I always say with music, when we minister it, you have so many people’s testimonies attached to those lyrics,” Campbell said. “When you get that many people together, you get to feel all of it at the same time. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Felicia also spoke with the pair about how the church gives back to its community with its Mobile Community Grocery Store initiative.

“What we do is we drive up to neighborhoods and allow the residents of that neighborhood to come in to shop for their foods,” said Pastor Williams.

In response to food insecurity in the Far East Side, the church’s Mobile Community Grocery Store offers healthy food options directly to residents. This mobile store is designed to address transportation barriers that prevent residents from accessing nutritious food. The initiative also respects the dignity of individuals by allowing them to shop for their own food, giving them a sense of control and choice. Mt. Carmel Church partners with urban farmers, sourcing local produce for the mobile store, further supporting the community’s needs with fresh, healthy options.

To learn more about the church’s mission and the upcoming Citywide Christmas Musical, contact mtcarmel@mtcarmelindy.org.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY MT. CARMEL CHURCH.