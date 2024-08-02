Claudia Lombana highlights top back-to-school products with Disney

The new school year is approaching, and parents and kids are gearing up for back-to-school shopping. Journalist and shopping expert Claudia Lombana joined the show to discuss some of the latest trending items, in partnership with Disney, aimed at making the school year more exciting for students.

Lombana emphasized the importance of involving children in back-to-school shopping, noting that parents are expected to spend an average of $874 per student. She highlighted that getting kids engaged in the shopping process can make the experience more enjoyable and help them express their personal style.

Disney is offering a range of products designed to empower students and encourage them to showcase their unique personalities. One example is Disney’s line of adaptive backpacks, which feature adaptive straps and zip pulls, and come with matching lunch boxes and water bottles.

For younger students, trending items include the Star Wars Darth Vader backpack and lunch box bundle from Pottery Barn Kids, available in various sizes, and lunch boxes filled with tasty treats like Pixar-branded Babybel cheese and Disney-branded Goldfish crackers from Pepperidge Farm.

For pre-teens and those seeking more stylish options, Disney offers a variety of school supplies, such as the Marvel Spiderman scissors and eraser set, and a Frozen-themed zip-up stationary kit from the Disney Store. Additionally, Pan Oceanic Eyewear has introduced blue light blocking glasses inspired by popular Disney characters like those from “Encanto” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Lombana also recommended after-school activities that promote active play. Pixar “Cars” and NASCAR have teamed up with Mattel to create a new racetrack playset featuring Lightning McQueen and other racers inspired by real-life NASCAR drivers. Additionally, Marvel and Hasbro have introduced a new Play-Doh collection with sets themed around superheroes like Black Panther, Captain America, and Spiderman, encouraging creativity in children.

For more information on these products, visit DisneyStore.com or other major retailers.

SPONSORED BY DISNEY