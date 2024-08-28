Comedy legend Tommy Davidson is coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Tommy Davidson is coming to Indianapolis for a special three-night engagement over Labor Day weekend at the Helium Comedy Club slated for Friday-Sunday, August 30 – September 1.

Davidson recently completed co-headlining at sold-out arenas across the country with Katt Williams and Mark Curry selling out 4000+ seat venues.

An all-around entertainer, Tommy has added critically lauded, hit jazz songs to his body of work which he has collaborated on with renowned performers in the genre including world renowned saxophonist Richard Elliot on I Know, and his first stand-alone single with multi-Grammy winner, Dave Koz, Sweet Reunion.

Tommy’s hit series Proud Family: Louder and Prouder in which he resumed his role of patriarch ‘Oscar Proud,’ broke viewership records in its second season on Disney+ and has already been ordered for a third season which they are taping now for a fall 2024 premiere.