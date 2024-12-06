Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut looks to re-claim shrimp cocktail title

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH)- Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut joined us in the Life.Style.Live! studio to talk about St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship happening during the Big Ten Tailgate Town on Dec. 7 in downtown Indianapolis.

After winning the first eight shrimp cocktail competitions, Westfield’s very own Joey Chestnut hopes to reclaim the Champion title and break his own record.

In 2018, Joey Chestnut set a world record by devouring 18 pounds, 9.6 ounces of shrimp cocktail—equivalent to 46.5 orders from St. Elmo Steak House—in just eight minutes. However, Chestnut’s reign came to an end in 2022, when Geoffrey Esper claimed victory and went on to defend his title in 2023.

Chestnut and other Major League Eating (MLE) stars will compete for the title of Shrimp Cocktail Eating Champion of the World and a $3,000 prize purse.

The first-place winner of the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship will receive a $1,500 prize, $750 for second place, $400 for third place, $200 for fourth place, $100 for fifth place and $50 for sixth place.

Notorious for its diabolically spicy, horseradish-laden sauce, St. Elmo’s legendary shrimp cocktail has been dubbed the “world’s spiciest food” by the Travel Channel.

In studio, we got our hands messy with a mini shrimp eating competition of our own. Spoiler: Felicia was not happy with the results!