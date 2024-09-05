Countdown to Indy Jazz Fest 2024!

Indy Jazz Fest is back this September, and it’s bringing some of the biggest names in music to Indianapolis!

It’s happening from September 17th to the 28th at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park.

This year’s lineup includes legendary GRAMMY Award-winner Chaka Khan, bass icon Marcus Miller, and singer-songwriter Michael Franks, among many other talented artists.

The Indy Jazz Fest, presented by Citizens Energy Group, is known for its “All Around Town” approach, with concerts at intimate jazz venues like The Cabaret and The Jazz Kitchen.

These venues offer an up-close experience with world-class performers.

Pianist and composer Steve Allee, who will be performing at the festival, shared his excitement about this year’s event. “It’s always amazing to be part of such a big celebration of jazz in our city,” Allee said.

Tickets are on sale now, and fans can purchase them for individual shows or for the big finale on September 28th.

For more information and to get tickets, visit www.indyjazzfest.net or www.ticketmaster.com.