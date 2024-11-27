39°
Country singer Martina McBride judges new competition TV show

Martina McBride Talks New TV Show

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

Country Music Superstar Martina McBride loves highlighting new artists and performers, especially women facing career adversities. This makes her the perfect judge for the new competition TV, “Show Second Chance stage,” premiering on Max/Magnolia Network on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28th, 2024.

McBride is a Multiple Grammy nominee and has sold over 23 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six No.1 hits.

“The show is such a gift, to be able to impact someone’s life that way and just encourage them to go for it,” McBride said. “The way the show works is we pick a winner after every show and then they move on to the finals. We pick one winner from the finals who wins $100,000 to put toward furthering their career.”

McBride will serve as a co-host alongside actor Taye Diggs and Saturday Night Live cast member, comedian and actress Heidi Gardner.

To learn more about the show, click here.

