Dana Powell Smith’s abstract art celebrates the history and resilience of Black and Brown communities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, Abstract Artist Dana Powell Smith joined “Life.Style.Live!” host Marlee Thomas to showcase her three of her unique pieces.

“I put a lot of thought into my painting and I want people to look at the writing in them and to ask questions,” said Dana. “My thought behind a lot of my art is that I’m concerned about history being taken out of the schools. So I want to make my art so that children and adults will be attracted to it, and children will maybe question it.”

Dana explained that she first got into her art because of her grandmother, who was a master artist.

“She founded an art center in Washington D.C. So whenever she’d come and visit us she had art supplies,” said Dana. “Whenever we would go visit her, we’d activate sidewalks, and we always had art activities. So art was life.”

Her first piece, “Freedom Day,” was hung in Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch’s office. According to Dana, the piece is about Juneteenth, which was initially called Freedom Day. The inspiration for the piece came from old news articles following the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Freedom Day” by Dana Powell Smith

The next piece Dana shared was “The Waiting Room,” featuring two men in the colored section of a waiting room playing cards and trying to make the best of their situation.

“The Waiting Room” Dana Powell Smith

Finally, Dana discussed her piece “Conductor of the March to the Presidency,” which was initially created for an exhibit called “Rich Soil” and hung in the Indiana State Museum.

Dana’s work speaks to the resilience of the Black and Brown communities across the nation. Her deceptively simple mixed media pieces allude to familiar issues in the Black diaspora, ranging from faith to fashion. Through shape, color and texture.

Her work serves as a reminder to see ourselves in each other and the world around us. Her art has graced numerous galleries, including the Indianapolis Museum of Art/ Newfields and the Indiana State Museum. She has been recognized as a Hoosier Woman in Arts 2024, among other accolades and publications. Her public art installations are prominent landmarks in Indianapolis, with displays at the Indianapolis International Airport, Circle Center Mall, Watkins Park Family Center, and along Washington Street.

Dana’s talent and unique perspective also garnered her recognition from Meijer stores, by having her artwork put on several Meijer brand products. Her journey and accomplishments reflect her deep-rooted artistic heritage and her dedication to her craft.

You can learn more about Dana and her work by visiting georgettesgranddaughterart.com.