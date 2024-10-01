Discover 30 global cultures at Epicurean Indy

The Little India Restaurant is participating in Epicurean Indy, a celebration of Indianapolis’ diverse culinary scene, featuring chefs, artists, and musicians. The event will take place on Friday, October 4, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Stutz building. “We’re excited to showcase the flavors we grew up with and see how mainstream Indian food has become in Indianapolis,” said The Little India Owner Bhavna Thapar. The restaurant will serve its signature dish, butter chicken, at the event.

Epicurean Indy offers attendees the opportunity to experience food from 30 different cultures in one location. The event is free to attend, and visitors can purchase dishes directly from chefs and vendors. “We’re breaking down barriers and allowing people to connect directly with chefs, something that makes this event special,” said Epicurean Indy Coordinator Emily Brungard.

Indianapolis continues to establish itself as a foodie city, and events like Epicurean Indy provide a platform for different cultures and restaurants to thrive, encouraging collaboration between chefs.