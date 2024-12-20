Discover unique Indiana-themed gifts in Indianapolis Monthly’s holiday gift guide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This holiday season, there’s no better way to show your love for Indianapolis than by gifting unique, locally made products that proudly represent the Circle City. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect stocking stuffer or a standout present, “Indianapolis Monthly” magazine has curated a collection of Hoosier-themed gifts, with something for everyone on your list.

Joining us today on “Life.Style.Live!” to share some of these top local gift ideas is Andrea Ratcliff, Editor-in-Chief of “Indianapolis Monthly.” In the latest edition of the magazine’s “Best of Indy” issue, Ratcliff rounds up the best local places to shop, featuring standout gifts from iconic Indianapolis brands.

One of the highlights of this year’s gift guide is “United States of Indiana,” a local retailer that has been creating and printing Indiana-themed merchandise since 2011. Graham Brown, Owner of United State of Indiana, stopped by to show off some of the company’s best Hoosier-inspired products, perfect for last-minute holiday shoppers.

Some of the standout items from United State of Indiana include:

“It Came From The Midwest” Tote Bag – A sturdy 100% cotton canvas tote bag with a 10-inch handle, featuring a playful B-movie horror theme. Indy Snow Globe Sweatshirt – A soft heather-blue sweatshirt that captures a wintry downtown Indianapolis scene, featuring beloved city landmarks. Flatbill Hoosier Script Trucker Cap – A stylish grey trucker cap with black mesh back and Hoosier Script embroidered across the front.

In addition to these, “Indianapolis Monthly” highlights other great gifts from local businesses, including:

Hometown Classic Crew Sweater and Indy Scarf from Heritage Clothier and Home, perfect for cozy winter days. Custom “The Corn Fields are Calling and I Must Go” Leather Patch Keychain by Left Grain, available at The Index for a rustic and personal touch. Vintage-Inspired Indianapolis Motor Speedway Athletic Jacket with embroidered lettering, found at The Shop. Indianapolis Colts Snapback Golf Hat – A striking adjustable golf hat in Colts blue, also available at The Shop, to cheer on the home team.

These local shops offer an array of products that celebrate everything there is to love about Indy and Central Indiana, making them the perfect stop for thoughtful gifts this holiday season. Supporting local businesses has never been easier, or more stylish.

For even more great local gift ideas, be sure to pick up a copy of “Indianapolis Monthly’s” Best of Indy issue, which is available to read for free right now at IndianapolisMonthly.com. Whether you’re looking for something cozy, quirky, or classic, these local businesses have you covered this holiday season. Show your Indy pride and shop local!